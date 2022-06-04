School Education: Surveys and Systems

To fund this two percent cess on taxes will be set aside. The Indian state decided to do it to oil its economic engine leading to production of well trained professionals who can innovate to compete in the global knowledge economy.

It is genuine to take a step back and see to what extent financial commitments of governments are matching the needs of the people in India? It is not difficult to find resources for making education free if managers of the system can peep into sharp inequalities in India.

The non-governmental organization Oxfam’s Report titled “ Inequality Kills” in January 2022 discusses how man-made inequality in India claimed more lives than the pandemic did.

It estimated that 01 percent tax on 98 billionaires in India could take care of the total expenditure of school education and literacy or fund the Ayushman Bharat (health insurance scheme) for seven years. In the backdrop of these observations it makes eminent sense to unfold the insights of NEP (2020) as far as school education is concerned.

The two points analyzed above make it abundantly clear that universal, free education in our case cannot have any meaning unless we align it with the principle of Universal Basic Income. This makes the case for critical scrutiny of NEP to assess its potential to mitigate the crisis in “Indian Education”. The following points must factor in any policy-making related to school education: