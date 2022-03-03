School Opening: A long wait is over!

Every cloud has a silver lining. It is indeed delightful to see the young children out in the streets wearing colorful dresses. The air is abuzz with the hustle and bustle at the dawn of the new spring in the post-pandemic times. It is equally important not to lower the guard and the covid related protocols must be followed.

The last three years have transformed the concept of education in many ways. Our heads of the institutions and the teachers must get ready for a different school atmosphere this time with updated knowledge, skills, attitudes, and management of affairs.

The students got exposed to online education through different tools and applications. There are some encouraging results in the blended mode of teaching-learning but it is still in infancy in this part of the world and needs improvement and infrastructure to flourish.