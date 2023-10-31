School timings changed

The Directorate of School Education, Kashmir ( (DSEK) has ordered change in school timings from November 1. As per an order, all the government and private schools falling within Srinagar municipal limits shall function from 10 AM to 3 PM and those outside Srinagar municipal limits from 10.30 AM to 3.30 PM.

It is a good move in view of the increasing cold. At the same time the authorities must also start taking measures for providing heating arrangements in classrooms. Such a requirement is very much there in the schools functioning in upper reaches.

Because of the significant drop in the mercury level there, cold inside the classrooms is a problem for the school children. If heating arrangements are put in place, in all such schools, the children will feel comfortable in the classrooms.

As the cold will increase further in coming weeks, such a facility has to be made available in schools in the rest of the Valley.

The school children should not be made to suffer in the cold. When the government is spending so much for the development of school infrastructure, providing of heating arrangements must be a priority.