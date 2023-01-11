Science Summit in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir will host the 2023 meetings of the G20, an influential group of the world’s major economies; the Hon’ble LG Shri Manoj Sinha has instructed the committee responsible for overall coordination to rope in students and educational institutions to make the meetings a grand success, with a decree to conduct seminars on G20 in universities and educational institutions.
This will give an opportunity to share Jammu and Kashmir’s achievements and showcase its rich cultural heritage besides hopefully will bring prosperity and subsequently peace to the region.
National Institute of Technology Srinagar has made all preparation to host the International Science Summit 2023 on “Nanotechnology for Better Living” NBL-23, in association with the prestigious institutions/organizations including with IIT BHU from 25-29 May 2023, under the aegis of Materials Research Society of India, the brochure was unveiled by the galaxy of intellectuals, the august ceremony was swiftly arranged by the Hon’ble Director Prof Rakesh Sehgal.
The International Conference on Nanotechnology for Better Living is being organized with different IITS after every two years with a unique aim to provide a platform for the young scientists for stimulating deliberations which may culminate into collaborative research atmosphere mutually beneficial to all of us.
These collaborations in turn will boost not only economic strength but also prosperity of the society. Every time we are making our best efforts to bring together eminent scientists, researchers, academicians and policy makers from across globe to exchange ideas, advance knowledge and discuss key issues on nanomaterials.
Materials and devices at the nano-scale hold vast promise for innovation in virtually every industry and public endeavor including health, food, transportation, environment, electronics, energy and have been heralded as the next industrial revolution.
The nano-era may remove the barrier and life may acquire a seamless link with nature. It will offer better built, longer lasting, cleaner, safer and smarter products for home, for communication, for medicine, for engineering, for agriculture and for industry in general.
Such potential strides explain why nanotechnology is viewed as key to future economic growth and why technologically advanced and developing countries are earnestly pursuing its development.
Nano urea is a revolutionary product, the faster the common farmers of the country adopt it, the sooner we will see its positive effect. J & K was first to launch the product of IFFCO, coordinated by the J & K agriculture departments.
NBL 2023, a fabulous fusion of biological, chemical, physical, agricultural and health sciences is expected to provide a vibrant platform to present and discuss path breaking research ideas in nanotechnologies/allied areas and shall be an interface between academia and industries.
There is also a need to develop young minds for nanoscience and we have made arrangements for the pre-conference tutorials for school children who are supposed to work on innovative projects as envisaged in New Education Policy 2020 and to work for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a shared plan to save this planet.
Thus, dedicated sessions, “Seeding Nanoscience to Young Minds” shall be conducted during the conclave by few stalwarts, who are supposed to join us before the event. A galaxy of local innovators and entrepreneurs shall be the part of the summit, along with our own students.
The impact of this scientific gathering will provide an ample opportunity to young students to learn about new inventions in this new and interdisciplinary field. In addition, the endeavour will put the state of Jammu and Kashmir on the scientific map of the country, and beyond.
This year, in five days convention, we have more than 25 Keynote eminent speakers, who will address on issues related to healthcare, agriculture, engineering and about clean atmosphere. In addition, 50 invited talks, 100 oral and 100 for poster presentations are planned as an integral part of conference with parallel sessions.
There are other scientific activities covered in the convention, besides three Memorial Lectures for three legendaries whom we lost in second wave of Covid-19. The deadline has been fixed as 30th January 2023 for extended Abstracts (one page with schematic diagram/graphical abstract and conclusion).
The format is available on www.icnbl.org. A galaxy of scientists had international experience have been coordinating and advising the band of students and scholars at NIT Srinagar.
In a vicinity of natural paradise of the God and on the lap of Zabarwan hills adjacent the world famous Dal Lake, the NBL 2023 shall be held during the Tulip festivals and opening of fabulous flower gardens.
M A Shah, Prof & Head, PG Department of Physics
