Science Summit in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir will host the 2023 meetings of the G20, an influential group of the world’s major economies; the Hon’ble LG Shri Manoj Sinha has instructed the committee responsible for overall coordination to rope in students and educational institutions to make the meetings a grand success, with a decree to conduct seminars on G20 in universities and educational institutions.

This will give an opportunity to share Jammu and Kashmir’s achievements and showcase its rich cultural heritage besides hopefully will bring prosperity and subsequently peace to the region.

National Institute of Technology Srinagar has made all preparation to host the International Science Summit 2023 on “Nanotechnology for Better Living” NBL-23, in association with the prestigious institutions/organizations including with IIT BHU from 25-29 May 2023, under the aegis of Materials Research Society of India, the brochure was unveiled by the galaxy of intellectuals, the august ceremony was swiftly arranged by the Hon’ble Director Prof Rakesh Sehgal.