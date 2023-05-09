SCO and Indo-Pak relations after Goa CFM

The Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Goa, India, is over, but not behind us. It has left a legacy which will haunt India-Pakistan relations for a long time to come.

The political and diplomatic calculus says that the relations between the two immediate neighbouring countries have deteriorated further. It is not known that how long will it take now to reverse from the level where it has reached to the pre May 5 CFM position. It is not even zero sum game. It is more serious than that.

This does happen in diplomacy, but stakes of the two countries are too high that these can be ignored at the cost of stability and security of the region. The SCO is meant for these two elements vital for the whole of the region encompassing China, Russia and Central Asia.

At the conclusion of the SCO meet, the two countries are weighing their success; how rhetorical they were during and after the meet. Measuring accomplishments in terms of having spoken, rather more than what was intended before the start of the conclave, signals a complex trajectory. At least this was not the outcome anticipated or expected by anyone in the two countries.

There might not have been a breakthrough moment, but it could have stayed where it was. The blame game will continue for quite some time. That has its own consequences. The sparring between India and Pakistan has left a bad taste, as not only an opportunity was lost to stated positions but also to the high-pitched rhetoric.

It was good on part of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari Bhutto to have come to India to attend the multilateral meet – SCO. Before embarking on a journey to Goa, he said that he was visiting India to uphold Pakistan’s commitment to SCO.

That sounded very good. He also made it clear that his visit was not bilateral, and accordingly he had toned down bar of expectations that some over-optimistic quarters had hoped for, despite all odds stacked against bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the meet.

Had it stayed there, it would have been better than the situation that has emerged now. Indeed he had the compulsion to cater to his domestic constituency and to berate Imran Khan who was breathing down his neck, but the limits were defined. India is very familiar with that. India could have, as it did, stated its position. In fact, India had already made it clear that there was no meeting between Jaishankar and Bhutto that was scheduled on the sidelines of the CFM.

Things were very clear; Pakistan Foreign Minister was coming to attend the SCO. Since India is holding presidency of the group, it also is the host. India had sent invitation to Pakistan, like all other members of the group. The SCO is an overarching group in which the regional matters and the issues concerning the nations are discussed.

It has a mandate and protocol of its own. But this doesn’t mean that there is no room for the bilateral talks between the member states. As it turned out, India and Pakistan foreign ministers held bilateral talks with Chinese and Russian foreign ministers and few other members of the group. The conspicuous missing optic was a meeting between Dr S Jaishankar and Bilawal Zardari Bhutto.