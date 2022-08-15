Scrapping of SO-192

By scrapping the Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation Rules, 2020, the present government has put to an end the discrimination against the newly appointed employees.

These rules, notified vide statutory orders (S.O.) 192 of 2020, were also an injustice with them. The Establishment-cum-Selection Committee (ECSC) headed by the Chief Secretary Dr Ashok Mehta had found these rules to be discriminatory, and recommended their scrapping.

The decision will bring all the government employees, appointed in J&K, on an equal footing in terms of salary and other benefits with their earlier appointed counterparts who may be occupying the same or comparable posts in the cadre.