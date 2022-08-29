Scrapping the List

By scrapping the recruitment of Finance Accounts Assistants (FAAs) and Junior Engineers (JEs) Civil by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) and recommending a CBI probe, the government has sent a strong message regarding zero tolerance against corruption and also made it clear that there would be no compromise on merit.

Now it is being hoped that all the recruiting agencies will work honestly and there is no need to scrap the recruitments in future.