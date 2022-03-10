Sealed hearts & veiled eyes

As to those who reject Faith, it is same to them whether thou warn them or do not warn them; they will not believe’’ (2:6)

Rejection of Faith, where it is deliberate without the least striving to see the truth is ‘Kufr’ in Quranic idiom and the person with such an inclination is ‘Kafir’ where as mistaken mistaken idea of Allah (SwT) or faith nevertheless with a striving to see the ‘Truth’ called ‘Haq’ falls in a different category, where there is enough room for guidance to the right path.