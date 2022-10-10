All possible arrangements must be made to facilitate the seasonal migration of tribal population and their livestock from highland pastures in Kashmir to Jammu. The migration must complete in time, well before the onset of winter, so that they do not face losses in case of an early snowfall.
Every year the tribal population would migrate on their own with government having no role in it. But this year in May and June the government facilitated their migration from Jammu districts to pastures in Kashmir by providing them transport facilities.
They and their livestock was transported through Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and the Mughal Road. Usually it used to take them weeks together but with the availability of transport facility they reached their respective destinations within days.
The government took the decision to help the migratory tribals and also to minimise frequent traffic jamming on Srinagar -Jammu Highway and the Mughal Road. According to official figures around 30, 000 migratory tribal families were benefitted. After spending summer months in Kashmir pastures, the tribal population is returning to Jammu districts now.
The government is providing them transport facility this time also. District Administration Ramban has so far transported more than 10,000 livestock belonging to 75 migratory tribal families from Banihal through National Highway in Ramban District.
Senior officials say that even after transporting livestock in thousands, there is a large fleet of livestock and migratory families which are to be shifted in trucks and other vehicles toward Nashri.
According to them many tribal families are using highland passes to cross over into Ramban and the district administration is making all out efforts to transport as many tribal families and livestock as possible.
All efforts must be made at all relevant levels so that adequate transport is made available to them. There should not be any shortage of vehicles to transport them and their livestock to Jammu.
The should get all the facilities they got when they moved from Jammu towards Kashmir in May and June.
This has to be done on priority basis so that the tribal population reaches Jammu districts in time and they do not get stuck in Kashmir unnecessarily.
Providing them the facilities during seasonal migration must not remain confined to this year only. It must become a practice for future as well.