All possible arrangements must be made to facilitate the seasonal migration of tribal population and their livestock from highland pastures in Kashmir to Jammu. The migration must complete in time, well before the onset of winter, so that they do not face losses in case of an early snowfall.

Every year the tribal population would migrate on their own with government having no role in it. But this year in May and June the government facilitated their migration from Jammu districts to pastures in Kashmir by providing them transport facilities.