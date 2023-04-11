Seasonal migration of tribal population

They say more trucks will be pressed into service this year to cover 100 percent families. This statement must be implemented in letter and spirit so that the migratory families do not suffer. The migration of the tribal families from Mughal Road will start only after the road is thrown open.

The road continues to remain blocked since winter. There is a demand for the reopening of the road. The people demanding the reopening of the road say that because of the closure of the road they are facing the problems. The snow clearance operation was launched early this time since there was not much heavy snowfall along the road last winter.

Official say that the snow clearance on the road was completed but fresh snowfall occurred recently. It is being hoped that the road is thrown at appropriate time when officials feel that the movement of vehicles is safe on the road after the fresh snow clearance.

There is also requirement for proper maintenance of Mughal Road. Like other major roads and highways, the Mughal Road too needs to get all attention as far as its development is concerned.