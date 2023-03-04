Seasonal Reflections….

As the earth spins around the sun, we experience the ebb and flow of life, marked by the shifting patterns of nature. From the fiery hues of autumn to the icy stillness of winter, the seasons embody the paradoxical beauty of impermanence.
While summer fades into autumn, we witness the gradual makeover of the natural world. The leaves on the trees turn golden and red, and the air grows crisp and cool.
The landscape becomes a canvas of shifting colors and textures; a fleeting masterpiece that reminds us of the beauty of ephemeral.
Autumn—time of letting go—teaches the liberating of the past and making space for the present. It is a time of shedding the layers of the bygone and preparing for the unknown future.
In this way, the changing seasons can be seen as a metaphor for the cycles of life and death, reminding us that everything is in a state of constant flux.
Winter, with its icy winds and frosted landscapes, can seem harsh and unforgiving. Yet it too has a quiet splendor, a stillness that invites introspection and reflection.
As the world around us retreats into hibernation, we too turn inward; examine the deeper recesses of our own minds and hearts. In the midst of the darkness, we find moments of stillness and peace, a refuge from the chaos of the world.
Spring, with its vibrant colors and new life, represents the promise of renewal and rebirth. The flowers that bloom after the long winter remind us that even in the darkest moments, there is always the leeway of growth and transformation.
Spring is a time of awakening, of shaking off the frosty doldrums and embracing the realities of life. In this way, the changing seasons serve as a metaphor for the cycles of progression and acceptance that we experience throughout our lives.
Presently, the harsh winter winds have begun to give way to the gentle warmth of spring here. For months, people here are huddled together, bracing against the cold and waiting for the arrival of a new season.
And at this time, as the world around them begins to thaw, they feel a sense of replenishment. The dramatically changing seasons have made them adaptive. As the mighty Himalayas stand guard and the river Jhelum flows; the arrival of early spring is a long-awaited episode.
While the landscape slowly awakens from its winter slumber, the trees, which were barren just a few weeks ago, are now bursting with buds and new verve. The air is filled with the sweet scent of blooming flowers, and the sound of chirping birds fills the place.
But the arrival of early spring here is more than just a time of replacement and restoration. It is a time of spiritual renewal, a time to reconnect with the natural world and with one’s own inner self. The people here still carry a deep connection to their land and their traditions, and the changing seasons are an essential part of their cultural identity.
From Shankracharya temple to Makhdoom Sahab shrine, the hills that surround them seem to echo their prayers, their peaks stretching upwards towards the sky in silent witness.
The city in the midst is a patchwork of greens and browns, with scrap of snow still clinging to the highest points. It is a sign that even in the midst of change, there is always something constant and enduring.
As the days start growing longer and the air grows warmer, the craving to venture out and perk up the brilliance around becomes compelling. Searching for joy in the small things, like the sound of birds twittering in the trees or the placid feel of the sun turns rewarding.
Yet still, the changing seasons are a reminder that nothing lasts forever, and the bleak times too pass eventually. It is a time to embrace the impermanence of life, to find majesty and meaning in the fleeting moments of our existence.
It is a time to celebrate the pliability of the human spirit, to appreciate the gifts of nature, and to remember that even in the darkest moments, there is always hope for reawakening.
As the early spring sun shines down on us, let us feel a renewed sense of purpose.
The road ahead in life is always difficult; we all can strive to move forward, one step at a time, with the changing seasons as the guide. They are a testament to the glory and fragility of life.
They remind us that everything is in a constant state of flux, and that the toughest times eventually fade away. Importantly, they also remind us of the promise of recovery, and of the verve that emerges from even the darkest moments.
By embracing the changing seasons, we can learn to embrace any change in our own lives and discover magnificence and meaning in the mismatched ways of the world around us.
And then ironically, if seasons don’t change, humans start getting fed up and estranged….Agar Mausam Na Badley, Aadmi Ukta Bhi Jatey Hain!!!
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK