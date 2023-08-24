The meaning that is given in all interpretations relates, ‘’that True Power on which everything is dependent but is itself dependent on nothing.’’

Hence ‘Samad’ is the Divine Omnipotence that the creature requires in order to exist and to continue its existence. It is the real Power which does not wax or wane, and to which analysis and synthesis is not applicable.

The secret of the ‘Samad’ is not simply a Divine Power oriented towards human beings, but the basic support of all universes. The potency that holds plants, suns and galaxies is the ‘Samad’ secret of Allah (SwT). Not a single being in universe could survive in its absence but would be instantly annihilated.