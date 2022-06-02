Secrets of Dimensions

Until Albert Einstein’s ‘Theory of Relativity’ it was known that universe had three dimensions, the great scientist added other dimensions introducing different concepts of space.

Einstein called ‘Time’ the fourth dimension, after the three known dimensions—Height, Width and Length, the dimensions our visual perception can see, though some organism cannot see the dimension of depth, such as lizards and snakes.

What science revealed much later, in fact in 20th century stood already explained in Al-Quran, 14 centuries back, as related in the Holy Verse noted below:

‘’He is the Lord of heavens and earth, all that lies between them; He is the Lord of Easts’’ (37:15)