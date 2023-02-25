Seeing Beyond Sight….

As I read the news story about visually-impaired woman on a solo world tour, I realized that blindness is not a mere lack of sight, but a unique way of experiencing the world. It’s a realm of sensations, of scents, sounds, and textures that only the sightless can comprehend fully.

Actually in this world, the absence of colors and shapes is replaced by subtle nuances of sound and touch. The rustling of leaves on a tree metamorphoses into a symphony of movement, and the patter of raindrops on the ground becomes a gentle percussion. A touching word from a loved one isn’t just a mere verbal utterance but a profound solace.

And yet, in this world of sensory richness, there is also a sense of isolation. A world constructed for those with sight is a lonely place for those without.

Walking down the street, we are acutely aware of the eyes that pass us by, the glances that linger just a moment too long, as if trying to understand what it is like to see without sight. What it means looking into the colorless void!