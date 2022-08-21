Sending a clear message

Overwhelming participation of Kashmiri people in the 76th Independence Day celebrations has sent a clear message to the traditional leaders and politicians they have boarded the wagon of peace, prosperity and development.

By hoisting the tricolor atop their homes to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Mahotsav’ people of Kashmir exhibited their commitment towards building a “Naya Jammu and Kashmir.”



The tricolor flying high across Kashmir on 76th Independence Day was a befitting reply to leaders like former J&K chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, who had predicted if Article 370 is abrogated no one will be left in the Valley to hold the National Flag.

Huge participation of people in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign made it clear that the common people of Kashmir endorse the idea of India and the so-called leaders, who claimed to be their “Messiahs” were nothing more than actors, who staged dramas for 70-years to remain in power.

They never allowed a common man in Kashmir to develop a personal relationship with the tricolor. They kept him away from the National Flag as well as nationalism.