Sending money abroad?

We are in an era of unprecedented tax reformation. We witnessed (and continue to witness) major taxation related reforms introduced in recent times. However, the mounting percentage of taxes, especially after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, has baffled common people who continue to shell out more for less services and products.

Some two years back, it was the unprecedented increase in percentage of taxes on fuel which left fuel prices spiraling to a record level where petrol crossed Rs.100 per liter mark. The burden of taxes, especially on oil import, triggered high inflation as prices of essential and non-essential commodities skyrocketed.

Even the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, Shaktikanta Das, put the blame on indirect taxes for increase in core inflation. Till date, inflation continues to remain a major concern and common people are facing the heat of rising prices of essential as well as non-essential commodities.

Actually, over a period of time, the burden of taxes has continuously been mounting in a sustained manner, breaking the spine of a common man. The government has even been blamed for levying double tax on a single service or a product through the continued tax reformative measures.

On this count, there are still many questions unanswered. This has left common citizens faced with imbalances on the income-expenditure front as they mutely witness a good percentage of their hard earned income being eaten up by a wide range of taxes.