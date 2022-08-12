Sensitise collectors to LARR Act 2013

Srinagar Ring Road

As discussed in my previous articles on this subject, similar legal fraud is being committed to forcibly acquire more than 4800 kanals of agricultural land in almost 4 dozen villages of Budgam for the construction of Srinagar Ring Road. The affected farmers want application of the Right to Fair Compensation Act in the same way as affected parties in Ganderbal wanted.

The declaration under section 6 for the Srinagar Ring Road project was issued in August 2017 in the villages of Choon, Razwen, Buchroo, Ganji Bagh, Gudsathoo, Wathoora etc. It was thus mandatory for the Collector Land Acquisition, Budgam, to finalise the awards by July-August 2019 i.e., within 2 years as mandated under section 11-B of repealed J&K Land Acquisition Act 1934.

This section of the erstwhile act mandates the collector to complete acquisition proceedings within 2 years from the date of declaring an intent to acquire the land under section 6 of the Act. If he fails to do so, the notification and proceedings lapse & fresh notification has to be issued.

The awards were not prepared within stipulated time. The Collector had to issue fresh notification for Srinagar Ring Road land acquisition under the central Right to Fair Compensation Law (RFCTLARR Act 2013) but this was not done, and instead the repealed law continues to be invoked.

Gulzar Ahmad Akhoon 52, from Wathoora Budgam district lost his entire land (4 kanal 12 marlas) to the government. Until last year he would grow paddy and mustard on his land and survive through his farm revenues, plus running a small pharmacy in the village. He sold his house for Rs 56 lakhs to purchase a piece of land.

He gave Rs 56 lakhs as advance payment to another land owner and has to pay another Rs 84 lakhs by August 20, 2022. He already lost 4 kanals and 12 marlas of land and was also forced to take back the case from the high court.

He agreed to take compensation money which is much less even than the market rate as he has to pay Rs 84 lakhs to another land owner from whom he purchased around 1 ½ kanals of land in the same village. His bill was prepared in May this year by Collector Land Acquisition Budgam, but the treasury is dry. From last 90 days he is moving from pillar to post to get the money, but he isn’t able to arrange the same.

“ I met with DC Budgam , Collector Land Acquisition Ring Road project a few days back. They were sympathetic but seemed helpless as money has to come from the civil secretariat. I am feeling depressed as I lost my land and house for peanuts and didn’t get even the paltry amount. Where has the money gone that came from Govt of India - I want justice! Gulzar Ahmad said while speaking to this author