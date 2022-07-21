Serious Financial Crisis

America indirectly bails out package

Pakistan had helplessly looked towards the United States for help hence got a last-minute bailout package of USD 6 billion from International Monetary Fund (IMF) especially when China has refused to give a huge loan which is required for survival as Pakistan is going Sri Lanka way.

Poverty stricken Pakistan has clinched a deal with the International Monetary Fund to restore the stalled USD 6 billion assistance package and unlock doors for financing from other sources in the world which may go a long way to get reprieve from danger of collapse of economy like Sri Lanka.

US has got its huge weightage owing to its contribution in IMF whereas China is not much relevant. The experts say that US president, Joe Biden is making efforts to keep Pakistan on his side to counter China in Asia.

US official, Ned Price had described Pakistan as strategic partner which had surprised India though Indo-US ties have assumed a big dimension and both nations want to checkmate Dragon which is spreading its tentacles through Debit Diplomacy in several Asian countries.



Pakistan has been constantly dependent upon international lending agencies and got various loans including US$ 84,000,000 in 1972, US$ 75,000,000 in 1973 and yet another of US$ 75,000,000 in 1974 to address the growing needs of the people and finance its budget.

Another standby arrangement of US$ 80,000,000 was made on urgent basis in 1977 besides an extension of loan facility of US$349,000,000 in 1980.