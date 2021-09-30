Setting of stars in the universe

"Furthermore I call to witness the setting (positioning) of the Stars. And that is indeed a mighty adjuration (oath) if ye but knew’’ (56: 75, 76)
The Holy Verses in Surah Al Waqi’ah (events) relates to events in Universal Order or Universal Scheme of things. Waqi’ah is the pleural of Waqu (occurrence) such as the event/occurrence of setting (positioning) of stars. The Holy Verses in the related Surah have a mystical aura besides stating a scientific fact, 1400 years before it was established as an astronomical fact, and established by norms of physics as well, what we may jointly call ‘Astrophysics’.
The mystical aura relates to the fact that is universally accepted by men of faith, ‘’All Light is relative, except the Light of Allah’ the setting/positioning of stars is a symbol of humility before the power, beauty and goodness of Allah (SwT). On a similar mystical plane, the import of ‘if ye but knew’ relates to a discerning mind turning deep attention to the mysteries of nature, as enshrined in Holy Quran.
The discerning mind takes us to scientific know-how of balance of stars being maintained between the expansions due to nuclear reactions on the one hand and intense gravitation on the other. The billions upon billions of stars in the universe are balanced within an incredibly computerized order. According to one view, nuclear reactions also serve as the seeds to galaxies in the form of quasars. Quasars (White Holes) the stellar location is a store of incredible amounts of energy, while ‘Black Holes’ signify the location left vacant by the demise of a star.
While the mystical aura is the feed of the soul, the astrophysical fact relates to the Hikmat (Wisdom) of Quran-ul-Hakim.