Setting of stars in the universe

"Furthermore I call to witness the setting (positioning) of the Stars. And that is indeed a mighty adjuration (oath) if ye but knew’’ (56: 75, 76)

The Holy Verses in Surah Al Waqi’ah (events) relates to events in Universal Order or Universal Scheme of things. Waqi’ah is the pleural of Waqu (occurrence) such as the event/occurrence of setting (positioning) of stars. The Holy Verses in the related Surah have a mystical aura besides stating a scientific fact, 1400 years before it was established as an astronomical fact, and established by norms of physics as well, what we may jointly call ‘Astrophysics’.

The mystical aura relates to the fact that is universally accepted by men of faith, ‘’All Light is relative, except the Light of Allah’ the setting/positioning of stars is a symbol of humility before the power, beauty and goodness of Allah (SwT). On a similar mystical plane, the import of ‘if ye but knew’ relates to a discerning mind turning deep attention to the mysteries of nature, as enshrined in Holy Quran.