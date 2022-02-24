Setting of stars in the universe

"Furthermore I call to witness the setting (positioning) of the Stars. And that is indeed a mighty adjuration (oath) if ye but knew’’ (56: 75, 76)

The Holy Verses in Surah Al Waqi’ah (events) relates to events in Universal Order or Universal Scheme of things.

Waqi’ah is the pleural of Waqu (occurrence) such as the event/occurrence of setting (positioning) of stars.