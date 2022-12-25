Setting the minds thinking

Mr Modi had achieved this through his communication skills and oratory whereas Mr Gandhi has achieved this through a mass-contact programme. The difference in the two models is that of hearing and listening. While Mr Modi has a strong penchant to be heard using varied modes of communication without listening to the counter point, Mr Gandhi has been vying, through his yatra, to cultivate the image of a patient listener, and debate and interact.

No one would believe that the ‘Bharat Yodo Yatra’, the first of its kind in the recent times, the nearest was ‘Bharat Yatra’ from Kerala to New Delhi under taken by the then Janata Party leader Mr Chandrashekhar who later briefly became Prime Minister, has been planned and undertaken without any political goal. Yes, uniting the nation under the given circumstances is a priority and well taken up by the Congress and Mr Gandhi, but the ultimate vehicle to achieve desired results will be electoral politics.

It can at best be described as a matter of priority - unity of the nation or electoral politics. Mr Gandhi and his strategists, ostensibly, chose the unity factor as a mechanism ultimately leading to revival of his and Congress’s political fortunes. It certainly was a better gamut and strategy rather than straightway talking politics which in any case would not have paid dividends. To some extent he has been able to achieve the goal even before completing the entire 3500 plus kilometers of the trek.

Mr Gandhi’s conduct and candour during the 100 days with having covered 70 per cent of the total distance, and the aplomb with which he strongly took up the issues facing the nation and people in different states, has certainly given him a head-start on course to refurbishing his image. His silence during the past over a decade and penchant to play truant, has been rightly taken over by his zest to listen, debate and express his views on diverse subjects. And be ready for action.

The sceptics in the beginning had serious doubts about his all-round abilities, as discussed above, turned hopeful and gained in confidence about his abilities. Or else how could one explain the stupendous response that the ‘yatra’ got not only from people, but more importantly from men and women of eminence hailing from different spheres of life. As was revealed that Mr Gandhi had personally written to such personalities to join him in his march. But most of them accepted his invitation and came on ground only after observing him closely on various parameters.

People enthusiastically thronging the route of his ‘yatra’ was the real clincher. But this clincher, perhaps, led to another achievement that many prominent people came forward to walk alongside him. The list of these prominent people transcended beyond Congress including some detractors of the party and the Gandhi family.