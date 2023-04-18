Setting the political canvas

The first and foremost reason is an open secret and that relates to inherent contradictions among the opposition ranks and their conflicting interests. This is true of even those mainstream parties which are actually trying to build an alliance in J&K.

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) constituents, trying to broaden their base by including Jammu based opposition parties and splinter groups, may be taken as a genuine attempt. But its success may seem to be doubtful in the backdrop of bickering which percolates down to the lower rungs.

Even if they become successful, on the face of it, will the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party or for that matter Congress and their other prospective allies (including those from Jammu) be able to ensure effective transfer of their votes to the common candidate? This will be the most ticklish question.

Leadership joining hands (willingly or unwillingly for political compulsions) does not translate into automatic transfer of votes. The alliance among parties having conflicting interests and innate ideological differences is always fraught with the danger of one or the other ally being devoured by the bigger partner politically, thus posing a real existential threat.

Such an alliance may prove to be a tricky task to manage as it demands “sharp (political) shooters” who can manoeuvre to topple opponents and can also maintain delicate balance among allies without perpetuating fear of getting devoured politically.

For the time being, the constituents are pinning hopes on the National Conference patriarch to don this mantle. But will it be a safe bet?

Seemingly even the PAGD constituents are not very sure of it because they know that one cannot predict or understand the electorate's whims or pulse always correctly.