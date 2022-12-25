Setting up domestic libraries

Unfortunately, the reading habit is on the decline these days, especially among the new generation. The advent of internet led to a certain negative impact on almost everybody, but especially teenagers and kids. They have become more materialistic and they get little time to go through books, newspapers, and magazines.

The chief goal of people these days is to earn money, and not acquiring knowledge. Ishfaq requests people to set up domestic libraries just like you purchase different kinds of latest electronics gadgets like mobile phones, computers, and furniture for you houses.

It would motivate children to read books from early age. It is not necessary that you build a big library instead you may build a small or a very small library at your home. When youngsters get involved in reading books instead of sticking to their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets, it will encourage and send a message that reading is an essential part of family life besides schools and colleges.

He says libraries are the best source of knowledge. The books and journals or any other printed material is trusted source of information. The information on internet platforms may be misrepresented, incomplete, fake or not reliable.