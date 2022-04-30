Shankaracharya Temple: History on a hill

The Shankaracharya hill and the temple is a hallmark of the city of Srinagar. It is a very historic hill. The top of it has been adorned by a structure with the architecture of ancient Kashmir.

The temple is also considered as an icon of Buddhist architecture. The hill which has had multiple names over the centuries, is connected to the Persian and Muslim faith as well. Names associated with the hill include Gopadari Hill, Sandhimana-parvata , Koh-e-Suleman, Takht-i-Sulaiman.

The hill about 5 kms from Srinagar has a height of 1100 feet above the level of the city.

The peak of the hill always makes a picturesque and a magnificent view of the vast Dal Lake, houseboats and surrounding areas from one side and the snow-clad mountains, habitation of the South Kashmir and dense forests from the other sides.