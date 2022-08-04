In shaping of an Ummah, there are divine guidelines laid down in Holy Quran:

‘’We have made you a moderate Ummah so that you may testify against mankind and your own Rasool may testify against you’’ (2:143)

Ummah may not be taken to be a nation as defined in terminology of modern times. On historical evidence nations more often than not get into conflict, while pursuing national aims. The aim of an Ummah as defined in Holy Quran is pursuit of global peace.