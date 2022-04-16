Share market for kids

Precisely, it is absolutely critical for parents to plan judiciously and proactively, so that resources are available for the child’s most important goals, especially academic goals, as they may come at a time when it may be difficult to start saving afresh.

The moment a child is born, the letter of the law makes parents responsible for bringing the kid up. And it is the financial aspect which parents should, ideally, see to it that the child is provided with a sufficient cushion of financial resources which may be needed at different stages of life.

So, it’s best to start getting a fix on the money needed right after the child is born. School fees may not be a big burden, but it’s for your child’s college, higher studies and marriage that you would probably need to save for in advance.

And the sooner you start, the better it is. The reality is that when you start planning for your child early, you have time on your side—ideally, around 18 years before your child is ready to go off to college.