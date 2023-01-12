Shield the Nature

There is no better protection from environmental health hazards than a strong base of knowledge on environmental issues. Research findings suggest that formal education on environmental issues and participation in environmental activities are promising venues to foster ecological knowledge, attitudes and behavior in children. And this will in turn help in building an eco friendly environment for the future generations.

Environmental education is the very basis of an education. The most basic definition of education is: “that taught by members of a culture to the next generation to allow that culture to continue.”

To be sustained, our civilization is dependent on the Earth. If we cannot educate our children to live sustainable on this Earth, eventually our civilization will disappear and our educational system will have failed us.

For most people born before 1950, today’s shopping mall was a rare part of growing up. We walked to school, to friend’s houses, to shops and movies. The afternoons were spent with friends playing sports or in nearby “empty lots,” using our imaginations endlessly.