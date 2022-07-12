Shinzo Abe: A bold leader at home and abroad

The assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has shocked the world, but a bigger shock is that it happened in a country alien to gun culture and political killings.

A deep running fear has come to fore with this assassination as the motive for the murder is not known as yet. There have been certain instances of violence in the past when the individuals, devastated by their personal frustrations and failures sought to kill the people.

The observers of Japanese politics are yet to find a reason for the suspected assassin to do what he did, eliminating a super star of Japanese politics.