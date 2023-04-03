Shooting stones along portal of T5 tunnel

There is an immediate need for more protective measures at the T5 tunnel at Panthyal on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway after shooting stone rained along its south portal on April 2.

According to the reports, the district administration Ramban has written to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to get the “vulnerable zone technically assessed for immediate protection measures.”

It is being hoped that necessary action is taken in this direction so that lives of drivers and passengers entering and exiting the tunnel are safe. Opening of the T5 Tunnel on March 16 had brought the much needed respite to those travelling on the road as the most vulnerable and shooting stone-prone stretch of Panthyal was by-passed.