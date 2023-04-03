Shooting stones along portal of T5 tunnel

There is an immediate need for more protective measures at the T5 tunnel at Panthyal on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway after shooting stone rained along its south portal on April 2.
According to the reports, the district administration Ramban has written to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to get the “vulnerable zone technically assessed for immediate protection measures.”
It is being hoped that necessary action is taken in this direction so that lives of drivers and passengers entering and exiting the tunnel are safe. Opening of the T5 Tunnel on March 16 had brought the much needed respite to those travelling on the road as the most vulnerable and shooting stone-prone stretch of Panthyal was by-passed.
There is no need now to travel on the old treacherous stretch since the traffic has been diverted through tunnel after it was made operational. However, the shooting stones along the south entrance of the tunnel is now a cause of concern.
After the incident, NHAI is expected to take necessary steps. Credit goes to NHAI for constructing the T5 tunnel of the four-lane project at Panthyal after overcoming so many challenges. Deputy Commissioner Ramban has also acknowledged this in his communique to NHAI authorities.
While the traffic was restored through the tunnel some hours after the incident on April 2, but concerned authorities appealed the drivers and passengers to take necessary care. The plea of the authorities must be taken seriously as it is for the safety and there is no reason going against the advice of the officials.
But at the same time NHAI must initiate immediate steps so that the tunnel does not remain a shooting stone prone stretch. The shooting stone incident has posed a new challenge but this challenge too is expected to be met at the earliest like earlier such challenges on the highway.
Opening of T5 tunnel has helped the traffic officials in better traffic management as frequent traffic jamming was being witnessed on the now bypassed stretch at Panthyal.
The government is already executing its plan to minimise the travel time on Srinagar-Jammu highway and to make the travel smooth. Construction of the T5 tunnel was also part of the plan.
Earlier, more such measures were taken and more such steps are under execution and will be completed and inaugurated shortly. Safe travel on highway must always remain a priority.