Shortage of public transport

Several routes in Kashmir are facing shortage of adequate public transport. Either the bus services are inadequate or the buses do not ply at all on such routes. The problem is prevalent not only in rural areas but also in several parts of Srinagar.
On some routes more than required buses are available, while on some other routes the passengers are suffering due to shortage of passenger buses. In some rural areas even the sumo services are not available.
The commuters face a tough time and more particularly the office goers and students are at the receiving end.
The patients also suffer due to lack of public transport. The concerned government officials and transporters must see to it as to how this problem is solved.
The routes which are facing shortage of buses must be provided with the required number of buses so that the sufferings of the passengers come to an end.
The government recently introduced a number of road transport corporation (RTC) buses on several routes. The buses take long routes and cover long distances. Large number of passengers get benefitted by the service, which is being highly appreciated.
There is an immediate need to increase the number of such buses so that more routes are covered. As per reports, unlike most private buses, the RTC buses do not stop unnecessarily on the bus stops and reach their destinations in time.
This helps the office goers, students and those in business sector to reach their respective destinations in time. The other passengers also get benefitted. There is a need for overall improvement in the public transport system across Jammu and Kashmir.
This can be done after a complete review of the present system at the official level. The government authorities must intervene and talk to the transporters to make the bus services available on the routes so that the passengers do not face day-to-day problems.