Shortage of public transport

Several routes in Kashmir are facing shortage of adequate public transport. Either the bus services are inadequate or the buses do not ply at all on such routes. The problem is prevalent not only in rural areas but also in several parts of Srinagar.

On some routes more than required buses are available, while on some other routes the passengers are suffering due to shortage of passenger buses. In some rural areas even the sumo services are not available.

The commuters face a tough time and more particularly the office goers and students are at the receiving end.