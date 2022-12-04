Shortage of special educators

Having inadequate number of special educators for the specially-abled students in government schools is not an encouraging sign. As per reports, only 27 special educators are available for over 5000 specially-abled school children.

The higher authorities in Jammu and Kashmir must intervene and get this problem solved. Specially-abled children have a right to education like the rest of the children. They should not be deprived of this right. Enrolling them in schools in large number is not enough.

Providing them special educators is what matters. In absence of the special educators, their education and their performance will suffer. This is not good for their future. They should get equal opportunities to grow not only in education but also in other fields of life later.