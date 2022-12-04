Shortage of special educators

Having inadequate number of special educators for the specially-abled students in government schools is not an encouraging sign. As per reports, only 27 special educators are available for over 5000 specially-abled school children.
The higher authorities in Jammu and Kashmir must intervene and get this problem solved. Specially-abled children have a right to education like the rest of the children. They should not be deprived of this right. Enrolling them in schools in large number is not enough.
Providing them special educators is what matters. In absence of the special educators, their education and their performance will suffer. This is not good for their future. They should get equal opportunities to grow not only in education but also in other fields of life later.
If their basic education suffers, how can they move ahead. School Education Department (SED) must take all necessary steps so that the special educators are appointed and the specially-abled children get benefitted. The unnecessary delay in such a process should be avoided.
The process must not be made to slow down with time, as happens mostly in several government departments. Immediately, the special educators should be hired on contractual basis.
As per reports the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) in the Ministry of Education (MoE) has kept a provision under Samagra Shiksha to hire special educators on contract basis in schools.
SED must execute the programme in letter and spirit. The government and the society must help to solve the problems of specially-abled children and adults. December 3 was observed as international day of persons with disabilities.
Functions were held to highlight the importance of the day. Holding of functions and creating awareness is good, but things have to be done practically also for the betterment of the physically challenged persons. They should not feel neglected.
Several specially- abled persons at a function in Srinagar demanded that they should not be asked to produce the domicile certificates and certificates from medical boards for availing the benefits of various schemes. They alleged that they are made to suffer in getting the certificates and made to move from pillar to post.
The authorities must ensure that they do not suffer while getting these certificates. The specially-abled persons also said that the monthly financial assistance by the government is insufficient and that it should be increased.
The government must sympathetically look into this demand as well. More measures are required for ensuring the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities.