There is shortage of teachers in a number of government schools, particularly in the remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Because of the shortage the normal class work in the schools is getting affected. This also affects the performance of the students in the examinations.

According to reports, the Department of Education has started a short-term recruitment process under which the recruited teachers will be offered a one year contract to teach students from classes 9 to 12. Fifteen hundred teachers would be hired and paid a monthly salary of Rs 25,000.

The teachers will have to teach the students subjects like Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, Education, Environmental Science, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Kashmiri, Mathematics, Physics, Political Science, Sociology, Statistics, Urdu, and Zoology.