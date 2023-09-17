Shortage of water

Several places in Kashmir are facing shortage of drinking water and irrigation water due to the prevailing dry weather conditions.

The water level in rivers and other water bodies has decreased drastically and can decrease further if the dry weather conditions continue for some more time. The drinking water shortage is a problem being faced by people in a number of areas. Both the urban and rural areas are affected.

Reports said the residents do not get adequate water supply which they used to get normally. Because of the shortage of the drinking water through taps, the people in some areas are forced to fetch water from other sources. Sometimes the water is contaminated and unsafe, leading to water borne diseases.