Shrines connect us in Kashmir

Why do you find women at Shrines more than any other places in Kashmir? It is because they do not find any social spaces where they can gather and express their heart and sorrow.

They find refuge in these places where they express their sorrows, their trails and the burden that they are carrying in their hearts. They do not find any place among their in-laws where they can communicate freely. They find Shrines as the best places to express their sorrow and pour out the heart.

A woman who is not conceived in the first year after the marriage turns toward these shrines and prays to Allah for the child. It is a bad omen in Kashmir to have child planning. If you do not get one in the first year, you will be criticized.

The husband’s unruly behaviour after the marriage also causes troubles to these women who are not feeling safe and secure after marriage. I find these women thronging to these places and begging Allah to give them what they want.