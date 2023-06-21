SIA refining American strategy in J&K

The American strategy in a much reformed form is at play and the amphitheatre is Kashmir.

“This time we have recorded low terrorism in J&K. However, some people are more dangerous than the man holding the gun as they provide logistic, financial, and ideological support to terrorism as an ecosystem which is much more dangerous. We need to address the ideology which is working as the operating software for the entire campaign of terrorism. It is a hard task but not impossible,” Swain said, adding that the proposal of highlighting and underlining the good work of SIA is an initiative to remind ourselves about our responsibilities and reach to the wider family of J&K Police to boost the morale and energy of the organisation.”

In J&K seizing weapons used by terrorists has been the fundamental pillar of law enforcement agencies’ strategy for combating terrorism and separatism.