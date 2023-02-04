Sidestepping colonial mediation

The absence of dogma was the hallmark of these philosophical quests. It is also significant that idea of arbitrary political authority was never considered as legitimate.

The exercise of political power was always expected to be constrained by rules of Dharma, the core of which was the idea of righteousness.

Even in times of severe crises the abandonment of Dharma by a ruler was not considered acceptable; a price was to be paid by a leader for wrong or misleading conduct. The Mahabharata makes that abundantly clear.

This writer is recalling these historical intellectual traditions of India and Greece for both countries now need to examine the roots of their ideas directly and not through the interventions of others.

It would be appropriate for the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) to undertake such endeavours with a Greek organisation. Such dialogues would promote at least the beginnings of a direct academic interaction which would lead to breaking down of barriers of refracting knowledge about each other through the prism of the anglophone world.

I have digressed from the present state of India-Greece ties but it is necessary to stress that the very nature of colonialism imposed the mediation of Europe, and in particular, of the ruling colonial power to gain an understanding of the world and its history.

That did not mean, at least in India’s case, that the leaders of the Indian Renaissance gave up their critical faculties to agree with what the British sought to imprint on their minds. Indeed the resilience of Indian civilization ensured that Indians never became clones of the British.