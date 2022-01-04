Significance of mushrooms in Kashmir valley

Mushrooms are globally known for their nutritional value and medicinal characteristics and their cultivation plays an economically important role in the biotechnological industry that has markedly developed all over the world.

As the farming took its organized shape in India only in the recent past, mushroom cultivation has been a great source of income or livelihood for centuries. Under controlled conditions, the cultivation of this nutritious vegetarian fragility- rich in protein, vitamins, minerals, folic acid and iron – is of recent origin in India.

Their cultivation is an effective bioconversion technology of transforming wastes and woods into potentially valuable resources and could also be an important part of sustainable agriculture and forestry that will meet the nutritional needs of both present and future generations.