Signs of climate change in J&K

Prolonged dry spell coupled with heat wave in Jammu and Kashmir clearly indicates how climate change is gradually affecting our fragile eco-system.

On September 12, 2023, Srinagar recorded Hottest September day’ in 53 years, at 34.2°C temperature.

On September 1, 1970. The all-time highest September temperature in the summer capital was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius on September 28, 1934.

On June 23, Srinagar recorded its hottest June day after 18 years at 35.0 degree Celsius.

This matches the previous record set on June 3, 2018, when the temperature also reached 35.0°C. Famous hill station Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 30.2 degree Celsius, the second highest maximum temperature in June in 15 years. High temperature coupled with low precipitation is having disastrous effects on eco-system in J&K.

Water level in rivers and water bodies is at lowest severely affecting flora and fauna. Water level in river Jhelum, which is considered to be the lifeline of J&K, has dipped to ground level. Level at Jhelum’s Sangam gauge has decreased to 0.09 feet and Ram Munshibagh to 2.15 feet. As per records these are lowest levels in the river in September. How can we forget how continuous rains in the first week of September 2014 caused devastating floods in Kashmir. From the flood prone, Kashmir has become drought prone. This must set the alarm bells ringing.