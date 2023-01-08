Silk Industry in the Himalayan Region of J&K

Jammu and Kashmir is one of the world's silk cocoon and yarn producing union territory. Sericulture is an agro-cottage, forest-based and labour-intensive industry in J&K that contributes significantly to economic development and sustainable livelihood.

The mulberry crop is the foundation of sericulture resource as a food plant for silkworms. It is directly responsible for creation of silk cocoons. Mulberry plant cultivation, silkworm rearing to produce silk cocoons, cocoon reeling to untwist silk filament, yarn manufacture, weaving, and silk fabric processing are all intertwined.

Sericulture in Jammu and Kashmir generates income for farm households throughout the year mainly in spring and autumn season. Farmers have been discouraged from participating in sericulture due to shrinking mulberry area, inadequate extension and support and marketing challenges, but now sericulture is experiencing a renaissance as a result of the World Bank's assistance for the Kashmir valley in reviving the glory of the silk industry, which encourages farmers and stakeholders to participate in this sector In 2020-21 Jammu and Kashmir produced 798 metric tonnes of silk cocoons production and has seen annual compound growth rate of 2.59% which shows positive growth rate from 1990-91 to 2020-21. Sericulture is a unique end-to-end sustainable sector with minimal environmental impact when supply chain management is carefully managed.

UNESCO established the Silk Road Programme in 1989 to provide a platform for highlighting transformative impact of silk trade through the cultural interchange that occurred as traders exchanged silk from China across Asia, Europe, and Africa.