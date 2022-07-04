Simla Agreement: After 50 years

This Agreement leaves nothing to celebrate. The principles and pledges underlined in the pact have developed various irreparable cracks, but its place in the history of Indo-Pak relations cannot be done away with because of the specific situation and the vision of a future of cooperation and permanent peace between the two countries, despite the fact that it was a pact between unequals – India was a victor, Pakistan had suffered a set of humiliating defeats – its eastern wing became an independent nation in its own right – Bangladesh.

Its army had signed surrender document on December 16, 1971, more than 93,000 of its soldiers had become PoWs, many areas of the West Pakistan were in the command and control of Indian army.

All the cards were in India’s hands and so was the vision of future, fostering permanent peace with Pakistan, which had become a sore thumb since the Partition, particularly in reference to Jammu and Kashmir – not only it was in occupation of a large chunk of the territory of the erstwhile princely state, but also kept on harping on the UN resolutions on Kashmir, a source of permanent irritation for India at the international stage.