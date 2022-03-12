Simplified: Digital transactions without Internet

With the advent of modern technology, the digital payment system is undergoing tremendous changes as more and more options are innovated and thrown at the disposal of consumers.

Today, the system offers instant person to person payment options, especially in the retail segment. The consumers don’t have to remain hostage to the official timings of the service provider as the varied payment systems operate round the clock without any break.

The seamless electronic payment system encouraged the consumers to bank upon digital mode to conduct financial transactions.