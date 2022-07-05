‘Sin’ currency

Having a currency is not a sin at all. But having it by illegitimate means is a crime. And in criminology every crime is a sin!

Before coming to the exact theme of today’s column, let us briefly understand the definitions of crime and sin. We can find several definitions while browsing the Internet.

However, let me put it aptly on the lines of criminology. “Crime is an action that is against the law. In general, this means the civil law of the society.

Crime is something that is set by social codes of the country you live in, and if broken, a penalty is to be paid. Briefs of crime are given in criminal statutes, penal code, CrPC etc.”