Sinkhole: Causes, Consequences, and Remedial Measures

Geologically, the Bringi Watershed is exposed by diverse rock types. The peripheral parts of the area are covered by the rocks of Panjal traps and Triassic Limestone. Recent alluvium and Karewa deposits occur towards the low-lying areas.
The Triassic Limestone is chemically composed of CaCO3. Water (H2O) reacts with the atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) to form carbonic acid, which percolates along weak planes of rocks like bedding, fractures, and faults react with the limestone and dissolves it with time, resulting in the development of karst topography including underground caves, sinkholes, doline, etc.
Eventually, the unsupported sediment above the underground hole collapses, leaving the sinkhole open. These sinkholes of varying dimensions are present at various places along the course of Bringi Nalla e.g. near Addigam, Devalgam, and Gadol villages.
The interconnected underground caves facilitate the movement of groundwater, which appears on the ground surface in the form of springs. Research work has been carried out to confirm the connection between the sinkholes of the Wandevalgam-Addigam area and the Achabal spring.
The water disappearing near Devalgam moves underground through the network of interconnected caves and appears on the surface in the form of Achabal Spring.
Tracer tests were carried out in this area by Coward JHM, a Canadian Geologist and his team under British Karst Research Expedition to the Himalaya in 1970. Five kilograms of Rhodamine B powder were inserted into the sink near Addigam on 10th September at 4.00 p.m.
The dye flowed out of Achhabal visibly on the 13th September with a peak concentration around midday. This dye test shows that some of the water sinking at Addigam Sinkhole arrives at Achhabal within 48 hr, with the peak flowing out after 68 hr.
In 2010, the author also carried out dye testing in the Addigam area and the dye flowed out at Achabalnag, confirming the connection between the sinkholes of this area and the Achabalnag.
The climate of the Kashmir Valley is classified into four seasons including Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. The Karst Springs of the area responds to climatic events very quickly. During Winter Season, the precipitation occurs in the form of Snow, which is not available to maintain the flow of water in the streams due to freezing temperature.
However, with the onset of the spring season, the snow at higher altitudes starts melting along with the rains, which results in the increase of flow of streams. The discharge of the streams reaches a maximum during Summer, especially July.
During Spring and Summer seasons, the discharge of the streams is sufficient enough to feed and saturate the underground caves besides maintaining the normal streamflow. During the Autumn season, the snow is exhausted and precipitation is very low.
The discharge of the streams starts decreasing. This results in a decrease in discharge of the springs and the amount of water in underground caves also decrease. Therefore, from September to March, the water level in underground caves remains low. The low streamflow, therefore, disappears along these sinkholes to augment the underground caves during this period.
Geologically, the Bringi watershed is a mature or 2nd order topography. The present course of Bringi Nalla along the hillside favors the loss of surface water through these sinkholes.
However, the center portion of the valley, where there is less development of Karst is suitable to maintain the flow of Bringi Stream without much loss of water.
Therefore, the diversion of water towards the center of the valley is an appropriate option to maintain the flow of the Bringi stream and to meet the demand of water downstream.
Sinkholes may cause severe damage to human-built structures and the occurrence of catastrophic collapse sinkholes may lead to the loss of human life. Fencing around the sinkhole is therefore necessary to avoid any loss of life. Sinkholes also threaten water supplies by draining unfiltered water from streams directly into the aquifers.
Therefore, continuous monitoring of the water quality of streams and springs in terms of major ions and heavy metals is necessary. Continuous monitoring of stream and spring discharge is recommended to understand the response of springs to climatic events.
To fill a sinkhole, it is recommended to pour a concrete plug in the bottom of the hole and then fill the rest of the sinkhole with clay sand and top it off with a layer of topsoil. Integrated studies including geological, hydro-geochemical, hydrogeological, geophysical surveys shall be taken up to ascertain the underground drainage system and network of karst topography.
Isotope and tracer tests shall be carried out to determine the connectivity between these sinkholes and karst springs of the area. In addition, public awareness programs need to be conducted to create awareness among the people regarding the importance of preservation of the valuable resources of water of the area.
Dr. Nadeem Ahmad Bhat works as a Geoscientist in Geological Survey of India. He has completed his M. Phil from the University of Kashmir, Srinagar on Isotope study of Karst Springs of Bringi Watershed.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.