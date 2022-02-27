Sinkhole: Causes, Consequences, and Remedial Measures

The climate of the Kashmir Valley is classified into four seasons including Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. The Karst Springs of the area responds to climatic events very quickly. During Winter Season, the precipitation occurs in the form of Snow, which is not available to maintain the flow of water in the streams due to freezing temperature.

However, with the onset of the spring season, the snow at higher altitudes starts melting along with the rains, which results in the increase of flow of streams. The discharge of the streams reaches a maximum during Summer, especially July.

During Spring and Summer seasons, the discharge of the streams is sufficient enough to feed and saturate the underground caves besides maintaining the normal streamflow. During the Autumn season, the snow is exhausted and precipitation is very low.

The discharge of the streams starts decreasing. This results in a decrease in discharge of the springs and the amount of water in underground caves also decrease. Therefore, from September to March, the water level in underground caves remains low. The low streamflow, therefore, disappears along these sinkholes to augment the underground caves during this period.