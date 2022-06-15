Sino-American Tussle

Having virtually lost in Ukraine at the hands of Russia and chucked by NATO allies America is frustratingly busy hatching conspiracies to overthrow regimes in Central Asia, Russia and other regions in South Asia; those are believed to be closer to China or Russia.

The Sri Lankan regime change experiment has already proved a success where as the attempt failed badly in Kazakhstan a couple of months before through invoking public unrest.

The Russian Federation had timely intervened to block the regime change plan in Almaty.