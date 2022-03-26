Sir Syed: Patriotism and Interfaith Dialogue

The iconoclastic invasion by the British commonwealth put India in troubled waters. They kept on fueling and fanning the fire. They proposed and promulgated the idea of ‘the great communal divide’. This sectionalising activity posed a great threat to the country.

The communal lines were palpable and Sir Syed fought it like a warrior. It was due to the efforts of the likes of Sir Syed who fought the communal forces of this place, the finest example of how the challenges posed by British could be answered. AMU stands tall as a testimony to Sir Syed’s patriotism and pragmatism alike.

Sir Syed proved it in his teaching and preaching. He was committed to gathering India under one roof. His 1884 speech is a testament to the same. On January 27 1884 , he addressed a mammoth gathering at Gurdaspur and pressed for Interfaith Harmony. His roar reverberated in the air to shut the mouths of his detractors.

In the initial days, he faced strong criticism, even from his community, for establishing an English medium institute of learning. He stood firm on his belief in brotherhood and unity. He invited both Hindus and Muslims and tried to adopt some novel techniques to “lure” youngsters towards education.

Since it was quite difficult to accept the new normal for the traditional Muslim line of thinking, without listening to his side of the story, the decree of “Infidel” was issued in his favor by some custodians of faith.

He bounced back with the same intensity and tried to convince his community to accept the western ideology of education to flourish. One quarter with ‘’cocooned vision’’ and ‘’orthodox approach’’ did criticize him for his style of working . He could not be cowed down.