Skills for effective teaching

Researchers, who must rely on measurable outcomes, tend to define effective teachers as those whose students show statistically significant gains in reading and mathematical achievements tests. Other more objective qualities have also been associated with effective teaching.

These include positive expectations, inspirational leadership and a wide repertoire of teaching skills and motivational techniques; since no one instructional model will work with all students all the time. An essential attribute of good teaching is therefore sound judgment and good sense-qualities that cannot be reduced to finite, measurable skills.

There is substantial evidence to show that teachers who have a solid foundation both in pedagogy and subject matter at the undergraduate and/or graduate level are more effective teachers and have a positive influence on the student’s achievement. The place to begin training the kind teachers who are grounded in subject matter as well as teaching knowledge is in high quality preparation programmes that are rigorous and thorough.

In this era of higher standards and increasing number of students with diverse learning needs, teachers need to be able to organize and present subject matter in a manner that all students can understand and learn. To help teachers incorporate new standards, methods and concepts into their teaching, the changing education landscape encourages collaborative efforts among teachers and teacher-learning as a career-long process.