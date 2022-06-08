SKIMS: Hospital of Hope

No doubt SKIMS hospital has a lot of work-load and the administration faces a big challenge on this count. But in this piece of writing, I am going to highlight some of the points that if deliberated upon will ease the sufferings of patients, and attendants as well. These improvements do not need an extra building, extra recruitment, extra budget; but due attention and adjustment.

First, someone attending a patient is just there to cater to his personal needs like helping him/her in washroom, changing cloths, providing meals etc. We can’t expect every attendant to be capable of checking blood glucose level, use oximeter or connect an oxygen cylinder.

Moreover, an attendant remains disturbed. In urgent need, if a doctor connects an oxygen supply to the patient----in no way it is going to lower doctors’ status. A doctor must remember that for a patient doctor stands second to God; and God is most merciful.

A patient who is on artificial oxygen demand, when taken for clinical investigation, should be accompanied by a technician and an extra oxygen cylinder must be there as a back up. Second, a lift should be kept separate for patients who are on oxygen demand.

So that dependence on cylinder oxygen is lowered by quick return to the respective ward. Here, responsibility lies on attendants or those visiting any patient as well, that they spare lifts for patients in need and use alternative instead.