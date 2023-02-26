SKUAST-Kashmir Prepares KashMin for Livestock

What is KashMin: KashMin is a research based product and a faculty startup incubated at Sher-E-Kashmir Institute of Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre (SKIIE) of SKUAST-Kashmir containing specifically the mineral elements deficient in locally grown fodder, grass and other feed ingredients in proper proportions. It aims to boost milk, meat production and animal fertility that largely depends upon the proper mineral supplementation.

How is KashMin different: Other popular brands of mineral supplements present in the market are manufactured for whole of the country covering all species of animals and birds predominantly serving other parts of the country (tropical region) having different soil, feed and fodder composition with respect to minerals. KashMin on the other hand is a species specific and a region specific product, formulated keeping in consideration the specific needs of animals of this temperate region based on the mineral profile of the locally grown grasses, feed ingredients and fodders. To start with, KashMin for cattle is being launched and KashMin for sheep & goat will follow.

Is KashMin Costlier: The primary aim of the present programme is to offer a product that is comparatively affordable to farmers. Therefore it will cost almost half the available popular brands of mineral supplements in the market without compromising on quality of the product. There will be direct selling of KashMin from manufacturer to end users; therefore it will cost lower with quality assurances.

Where from to get KashMin: While the product is expected to be formally launched on the Kissan Mela being organised by SKUAST-Kashmir in the first week of March, 2023, the KashMin will be made available from district KVKs and some identified veterinary medicine outlets in the first phase.

How will the field feedback recorded: Field feedback is another important component of the programme. The product will be made available to farmers through district KVKs of the varsity and field feedback will be recorded for constant improvement of the product. This needs to be emphasized here that though we believe this research based product KashMin will outclass other available products in the market, still we will not stop to make it better based on regular field feedback.