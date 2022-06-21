SKUAST-Kashmir: Racing with the Time

Origins, Establishment and Challenging environs

Without any prejudice to SKUAST- Jammu (The other agriculture university of J&K carved out in the year 1998-99) which equally conducts the mandated agricultural education, research and extension with zeal, working platform for SKUAST- Kashmir is highly onerous.

The reason is the geographical area over which it has a legal jurisdiction i.e. Mid-High temperate zone of Kashmir valley which has been badly affected with political turmoil and Cold Arid region of Ladakh, arguably the toughest terrain with harsh environs to work with.

Since its inception in 1982, SKUAST-Kashmir has been able to develop a niche in the agriculture production in the union territory. As per its annual report of 2017, SKUAST-Kashmir maintains more than 7000 accessions of crops, animal breeds and microbes across its different faculties and research stations; thus augmenting as the custodian of all local biodiversity in crop, animal and microbial genetic resources.

This conservation of indigenous genetic material has not only bought profitability to farm sector but also being acknowledged at the international level.

Notwithstanding, Climate change and its potential impact on the agricultural sustainability especially in vulnerable north-west Himalayan region, Scientists, spawned with a new challenge have been able to transform them into opportunities using technology driven interventions.

Some of the achievements include precision farming at harsh cold environs of Leh, cloning of Pashmina goat (native to high plateau of Ladakh), revival of mushkbudjii (Aromatic Kashmiri rice) landraces, artificial cultivation of Kuth (critically endangered important medicinal plant of Kashmir), technological intervention in implementing High Density Apple Plantations (HDP) across Kashmir valley, Digitization of forest resource inventory, recovery of critically endangered endemic fauna of Kashmir including Hangul etc.

These modern technological interventions intertwining with indigenous farming innovations are proving crucial for sustainable agricultural productivity.