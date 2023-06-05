Sky rocketing of airfares

There is no end to skyrocketing of airfares to Srinagar. As per reports, the airfares from Delhi to Srinagar are more expensive than to Dubai or Bangkok. This is despite the concern over the issue by a parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture.
Some months back the committee had taken head on the domestic airliners for making the passengers to pay through nose for tickets in some sectors. The standing committee had directed for an end to such practice. The airfares are skyrocketing at a time when Go First airline has halted its operations.
According to the stakeholders in tourism, the airlines were already hiking the airfares and after the Go First stopped its flights, they got an excuse in the name of lesser flights available for the passengers.
If the situation continues to be like this then the tourism sector can get affected. This is not a positive sign and something concrete has to be done to avoid continuation of such a scenario.
Jammu and Kashmir had recorded a record arrival of 1.88 crore visitors last year. This year two crore tourists are expected by the end of this year. If the airfares continue to remain more expensive from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar, the figures may get affected.
It is not about tourists only, even the business persons, patients and students are suffering, besides those other travellers who keep on travelling frequently. The government must take up the issue with relevant quarters and try to find out a solution at the earliest.
The parliamentary standing panel too must pursue the matter since it itself is convinced that justice is not being done with the passengers.
The panel in its recent report had said that the high airfares imposed by some airline operators in the domestic sector, as well as the tactics employed in costing, were misleading the public and pushing consumers to pay more.
The committee also highlighted an important point. It stated that the level of misinformation can be gauged from the fact that even after the last tickets have been sold, the same number of seats are shown on the website, as indicated before the sale.
This indicates that airline operators are misleading the public and forcing passengers to pay more, the committee added.