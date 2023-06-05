Sky rocketing of airfares

There is no end to skyrocketing of airfares to Srinagar. As per reports, the airfares from Delhi to Srinagar are more expensive than to Dubai or Bangkok. This is despite the concern over the issue by a parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture.

Some months back the committee had taken head on the domestic airliners for making the passengers to pay through nose for tickets in some sectors. The standing committee had directed for an end to such practice. The airfares are skyrocketing at a time when Go First airline has halted its operations.

According to the stakeholders in tourism, the airlines were already hiking the airfares and after the Go First stopped its flights, they got an excuse in the name of lesser flights available for the passengers.

If the situation continues to be like this then the tourism sector can get affected. This is not a positive sign and something concrete has to be done to avoid continuation of such a scenario.